Uncharted movie's first trailer has officially dropped It sure does feature a lot of Tom Holland being knocked about as Nathan Drake.

It feels weird to say this at long last, but the live action Uncharted movie is right around the corner. After years of changing directors, finding a lead actor, COVID-19 pandemic issues and delays, and so many other issues, it’s finally coming down to the final stretch, and so Sony has opted to release the first major trailer for the movie ahead of its February 2022 launch. Surprisingly, Tom Holland in the role of Nathan Drake doesn’t look that bad?

Sony released the Uncharted film trailer on the PlayStation YouTube channel on October 21, 2021. We’ve gotten to see pictures and behind-the-scenes glimpses of Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as Victor “Sully” Sullivan, but this was the first big look at everything in action, including Sophia Taylor Ali as Chloe Frazer, Antonio Banderas as the big bad, and more. We even get glimpses of the crashing plane set piece from the game as it’s done in the film, which is a cool nod to one of the most intense parts of the entire Uncharted series.

The Uncharted live-action film is set to arrive exclusively in theaters on February 18, 2022. It’s been a long road to this film’s release with many delays and at least six directors dropping out along the way. That said, the end product actually looks like it could be well worth a watch whether you’re deeply invested in the Uncharted franchise or not. Tom Holland looks to be doing all the things he does best in this film and Marky Mark seems to be holding down his end as the mentor treasure hunter as well. The whole thing has the feel of a summer blockbuster, even if it’s launching in the dead of winter.

Nonetheless, it won’t be long before we get to see how the whole thing plays out. Stay tuned for further updates as we inch closer to the Uncharted movie’s launch in February 2022.