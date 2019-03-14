Back 4 Blood returns from the void with concept art after more than a year
It isn't much to go on for Turtle Rock's return to a Left 4 Dead co-op zombie formula, but the game is still kicking around.
It isn't much to go on for Turtle Rock's return to a Left 4 Dead co-op zombie formula, but the game is still kicking around.
Turtle Rock, the studio behind Left 4 Dead, is moving forward with original IP Back 4 Blood, which will evolve the co-op zombie shooter experience and feature PvP.
The creators of Left 4 Dead and Evolve will immerse players in a fantastic and stylish world this month.
The futuristic videogame tie-in for the movie will be released this week on July 21.
Gameplay will draw from Left 4 Dead's focus on cooperative, first-person shooting.
Developer Turtle Rock Studios says it isn't feature complete, but it is playable from beginning to end.
The bloodstained writing was on the wall as the game went free-to-play earlier this year.
Evolve Developers Pushing VR to its potential.
10 times the keys and XP starting on Fridayl, August 19.
The Shear Madness event continues with week 2 of additions.