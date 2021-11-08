Back 4 Blood roadmap shares new content & expansions through 2022 Turtle Rock Studios has lofty plans for Back 4 Blood, with new cards, content, and expansions planned through the end of 2021 and throughout 2022.

With Back 4 Blood out the door, many players are already experiencing Turtle Rock Studios’ return to four-player co-op zombie run-and-gun gameplay. However, the launch was only the beginning. Turtle Rock has lofty plans for the continuation of Back 4 Blood, including new cards, content, and expansions throughout 2022. To that end, Turtle Rock also supplied a roadmap of when we can expect to see said content.

Turtle Rock Studios rolled out its official Back 4 Blood content roadmap on the Back 4 Blood Twitter on November 8, 2021. According to the roadmap, content additions will begin as early as this November, including quality-of-life fixes and bug squashing in upcoming patches. However, December is where it looks like Turtle Rock is kicking it into overdrive. New Supply Lines, a Ridden practice mode, offline solo options for Campaign with progression, new cards, and a new card type are on the way in December alone.

Cleaners, the future is lookin' bright! Here's a roadmap of what's to come for Fort Hope. #Back4Blood pic.twitter.com/IHCvGqZXO0 — Back 4 Blood (@back4blood) November 8, 2021

That’s not all, though. Looking forward into 2022, Turtle Rock has several expansions planned alongside further new content and updates. Alongside new cards, a new difficulty, and a new co-op mode, Back 4 Blood will have an annual pass with three expansions launching throughout 2022, the first of which will be Tunnels of Terror. Each addition to the Annual Pass will bring new Cleaner characters, Ridden types, weapons, missions, and exclusive skins.

We were a little lukewarm on Back 4 Blood in our review, but it’s not a game without value. If you’re looking for a return to Left 4 Dead style, this is it. Even then, if the roadmap is to be believed, it looks like Turtle Rock Studios is geared up and ready to deliver a continually growing and evolving experience that will continue to be fun and fresh for at least the next year. Stay tuned for more Back 4 Blood details and updates as they become available here at Shacknews.