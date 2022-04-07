Back 4 Blood Tunnels of Terror DLC trailers show new Ridden hives, Cleaners & gear Get ready to fight through a Ridden-filled and claustrophobic new location to earn new weapons, cards, and Cleaners. Plus, a new difficulty option!

Since the release of Back 4 Blood, players knew that the Tunnels of Terror DLC was on the horizon thanks to the game’s roadmap. And now, players finally have some more information on what they can expect to sink their teeth into. The trailer for the game’s first expansion shows off the Ridden hives, some new Cleaners, as well as plenty of gear you’ll want to unlock. Check it out!

The release date for Tunnels of Terror was announced back in March when Turtle Rock Studios celebrated the game hitting 10 million players. Now, we've got our first look at the expandion with a trailer, where the main focus is on the new Ridden hive location. These hives are a dense and twisted warren packed full of the grotesque and dangerous Ridden monsters. Better yet, the locations look to lean into verticality, with different elevations and platforms making the whole place a danger to traverse (and that’s not account for the new Ridden). Players will need to incorporate a bit more vertical movement into their strategies as they navigate the caverns.

Players can also look forward to playing as a few new Cleaners including Sharice and Heng. Then there are new cards and weapons to unlock which will no doubt encourage some new builds. While the players are growing stronger, so are the Ridden. The enemy force is receiving three new units in the form of the Urchin, Shredder, and Ripper. These new characters and enemies will also be available for use in Back 4 Blood’s PVP mode.

There’s certainly a whole lot of great content here for players to enjoy, but for those that churn through it, there’s another sneaky surprise. The release of Tunnels of Terror coincides with the release of No Hope difficulty, a brand new, ultra difficult setting for only the best Cleaners. To sweeten the deal further, the press release notes that the content in the expansion will be accessible for all players in a party provided just one person has purchased the DLC.

So get your pals together, because the Tunnels of Terror DLC for Back 4 Blood is scheduled to release on April 12 across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. This marks the first major expansion for the game, with two more on the horizon for 2022. Be sure to stop by the Shacknews Back 4 Blood page for the latest guides and coverage of Turtle Rock's hectic co-op shooter.