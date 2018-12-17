New trailer for Broken Lines shows off intense tactical action
Porta Play's upcoming tactical action game Broken Lines is headed for PC and Switch. Catch this exclusive new trailer to learn more about its characters.
One of the most anticipated games of 2020 got a brand new trailer. Check out the last Final Fantasy 7 Remake video dropped ahead of TGS 2019.
The management simulation veterans are reviving the Port Royale series and had a new trailer to show at Gamescom.
The Flavourworks-developed thriller Erica promises players a unique experience that is more than a simple adventure game.
Developer Stary Theory of publisher Private Division are preparing the sequel to one of the most popular space exploration games of all time.
Coalition head honcho Rod Fergusson took the stage at Gamescom 2019 to premiere a new campaign trailer for Gears 5.
More than a decade after the release of the original cult hit, Codemasters is ready to bring back GRID, and has a new gameplay trailer to show it off.
4A games gives us a glimpse of the weapons that players will get to use in Metro Exodus.
The team at System Era produced a new trailer for Astroneer that chronicles the path the game has taken from prototype to shipping product.
Tim Schafer and company took the wraps off Psychonauts 2, a sequel more than a decade in the making.