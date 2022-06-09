Summer Game Fest 2022: All announcements, reveals, & trailers Here are all of the announcements and trailers from Summer Game Fest 2022.

Summer Game Fest 2022 is filling the shoes of E3 as the summer’s premiere gaming event. Hosted by Geoff Keighley, this is where studios from around the gaming industry are sharing the latest updates on their upcoming projects. Without further ado, let’s check out all of the announcements and trailers from Summer Game Fest 2022.

Summer Game Fest 2022: All announcements, reveals, & trailers

The Summer Game Fest 2022 livestream showcase went down on June 9, 2022. Here is every announcement and trailer from the event.

Street Fighter 6 Guile

Capcom revealed Guile as a confirmed character for Street Fighter 6 during Summer Game Fest. We also got an additional look at gameplay.

Aliens: Dark Descent

Aliens: Dark Descent is a new game from Focus Home Interactive. The game is currently set to be released in 2023.

The Callisto Protocol gameplay

We got our first extended look at gameplay in The Callisto Protocol during Summer Game Fest 2022. It showed off gunplay, as well as the horrifying creatures we'll be running from in outer space.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign gameplay

Infinity Ward showed gameplay for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Campaign during the presentation. We see of group of soldiers fighting it out on a ship as the ocean rocks them back and forth.

Flashback 2

After 30 years, Flashback is returning. Here is the first trailer for the game, which is set to arrive in Winter 2022

Fort Solis

Fort Solis is a brand new IP from new development studio Fallen Leaf. The game stars Troy Baker and Roger Clark

Routine

Many years after its initial announcement, the Routine got a new trailer at Summer Game Fest 2022. It showed off the cosmic horror setting as well as a glimpse at gameplay.

Stormgate

Stormgate is a brand new game from Frost Giant Studios. The announcement trailer revealed some of the characters and creatures of this new RTS.

Goat Simulator 3

Coffee Stain pulled a fast one when it revealed Goat Simulator 3 at Summer Game Fest. The trailer shows off those chaotic goats getting into more trouble than ever before.

Highwater

Highwater was revealed by Rogue Games at Summer Game Fest 2022. This climate catastrophe game sees the world flooded over.

Marvel's Midnight Suns

We got our latest look at Marvel's Midnight Suns during Summer Game Fest 2022. The new trailer revealed Spider-Man, as voiced by Yuri Lowenthal.

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

A new trailer for Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course showed off more gameplay in the upcoming DLC. It's set to launch on June 30th, 2022.

Neon White

Neon White got a fresh trailer at Summer Game Fest 2022. The game will be released on June 16, 2022.

Midnight Fight Express

Midnight Express is a new game from a single-person development team in Poland. We see all of the high-octane combat and action in the newly released trailer.

American Arcadia

American Arcadia was originally announced back in April, and got a new trailer at Summer Game Fest 2022. We get another look at the characters and environments of American Arcadia.

TMNT: Shredder's Revenge

The latest trailer for TMNT: Shredder's Revenge revealed Casey Jones as a playable character. It alsoconfirmed 6-player co-op and a June 16 release date.

Warframe Tennocon

Warframe made an appearance during Summer Game Fest to share some new details about Tennocon, the annual event dedicated to the ongoing MMORPG.

One Piece Odyssey

One Piece Odyssey was revealed as the latest game based on the hit anime during Summer Game Fest 2022. We're also treated to a gameplay trailer that shows off the iconic characters in action.

Gotham Knights

WB Montreal provided the latest look at Gotham Knights during Summer Game Fest 2022. The trailer shows Nightwing, Red Hood, and Batgirl protecting the streets of Gotham.

Layers of Fears

Layers of Fears is the next game in Bloober Team's horror franchise. Set to arrive in early 2023, the developer states that it builds upon the franchise entries that came before it.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide got a new gameplay trailer that showed off some epic weapons, among other things. The game will be released on September 13, 2022.

The Last of Us Multiplayer

Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann spoke with Geoff Keighley about the future of The Last of Us franchise. The next title is a multiplayer experience that was originally meant to be attached to TLoU Part 2, but will now be its own standalone product.

The Last of Us Part 1

Druckmann also showcased the reveal trailer for The Last of Us Part 1, the from-scratch remake of the beloved 2013 game. It's coming to PS5 on September 2, 2022, with a PC release slated for down the road.

Nightingale

Nightingale received a world premiere trailer at Summer Game Fest 2022. We see the player out in the wild, hunting down wildlife as they fight to survive the elements.

Saints Row

During Summer Game Fest, the developers unveiled a new trailer that spotlights the character creator, which players can go hands-on with in the new Boss Factory demo.

Metal Hellslinger

Musical shooter Metal Hellslinger showed off new gameplay in its latest trailer at Summer Game Fest 2022. There plenty of rock music and monster-fighting to give players a taste of what's to come.

Zenless Zone Zero

The Genshin Impact developers dropped a trailer for Zenless Zone Zero, one of its upcoming games. It bears a similar art style but sees players duking it out in a modern world.

Honkai: Star Rail

The second game showcased by the HoYoverse team was Honkai: Star Rail. This open-world space RPG currently has a "coming soon" release window.

Those are all of the trailers shown at Summer Game Fest 2022. For more news throughout the week, stick with us here on Shacknews.