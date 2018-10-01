Square Enix files trademark for Gex franchise
It might not mean anything quite yet, but Square Enix is refreshing trademarks on the Gex franchise in Japan and Europe.
It might not mean anything quite yet, but Square Enix is refreshing trademarks on the Gex franchise in Japan and Europe.
What could the colorful new logo represent?
After an NES Classic and an SNES Classic, this probably is something to watch for.
It may not mean anything other than Apple covering all its bases to keep legal happy.
It could be plans for a new IP or it could be nothing, but it does spark conversation.
According to a recently leaked trademark filing, a new PlayStation Vita is in the works and may include an HDMI port.
Could a Battletoads game be secretly in the works over at Microsoft?
A new trademark application for something called "Fallout: Shadow of Boston" has been spotted. Could we finally be getting a new Fallout game?
Developer Insomniac Games have filed two new trademarks, each featuring different types of 'out of this world' beasts.