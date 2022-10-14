Valve files 'Neon Prime' trademark for new video game software The company has filed a trademark that includes mention of video game software and online entertainment services.

A recent trademark filing from Valve has piqued gamer curiosity this week as the application includes mention of video game software. More specifically, Valve registered a trademark for “Neon Prime” with two records listed by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

One record references entertainment services such as online video games, while the other points to computer software. Under the Goods and Services section of the first trademark record, the following is outlined:

Entertainment services, namely, providing online video games; provision of on-line entertainment, namely, on-line computer games; providing on-line computer games and on-line video games; electronic games services provided by means of the Internet; providing information in the fields of computer games and entertainment via the Internet; organization of competitions relating to video games, video game education, and video game entertainment; providing information in the field of on-line computer games and on-line video games and computer games.

Meanwhile, the second trademark record includes mention of computer game software.

Computer game software, electronic game software, video game software, computer game programs downloadable via the internet.

The filing date for the Neon Prime trademark is October 10, while the priority date is listed as September 16. This emphasizes the filing as something that’s relatively recent, though Valve has yet to share hints as to what this video game-related project might be.

That being said, Valve’s own Gabe Newell remarked last year that the company has multiple games in development that it plans to announce in the future. "We definitely have games in development that we're going to be announcing — it's fun to ship games," Newell said at the time.

It seems like that future could be fast approaching, and we’ll be sure to keep you posted on updates regarding Neon Prime as more information is revealed in the future. Until then, be sure to catch up with some of our previous coverage including Gabe Newell confirming that more Valve games are in development, and the exciting news that Valve’s Steam Deck and Dock are now available without a reservation.