Valve files 'Neon Prime' trademark for new video game software

The company has filed a trademark that includes mention of video game software and online entertainment services.
Morgan Shaver
Tim Eulitz, Wikimedia Commons
1

A recent trademark filing from Valve has piqued gamer curiosity this week as the application includes mention of video game software. More specifically, Valve registered a trademark for “Neon Prime” with two records listed by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

One record references entertainment services such as online video games, while the other points to computer software. Under the Goods and Services section of the first trademark record, the following is outlined:

Meanwhile, the second trademark record includes mention of computer game software.

Screenshot of the Neon Prime trademark filing from valve showing reference to things like online video games in the Goods and Services section.
© United States Patent and Trademark Office

The filing date for the Neon Prime trademark is October 10, while the priority date is listed as September 16. This emphasizes the filing as something that’s relatively recent, though Valve has yet to share hints as to what this video game-related project might be.

That being said, Valve’s own Gabe Newell remarked last year that the company has multiple games in development that it plans to announce in the future. "We definitely have games in development that we're going to be announcing — it's fun to ship games," Newell said at the time.

It seems like that future could be fast approaching, and we’ll be sure to keep you posted on updates regarding Neon Prime as more information is revealed in the future. Until then, be sure to catch up with some of our previous coverage including Gabe Newell confirming that more Valve games are in development, and the exciting news that Valve’s Steam Deck and Dock are now available without a reservation.

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

