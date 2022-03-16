Konami's latest Silent Hill trademark refresh includes VR headset applications It could just be Konami covering its bases for the franchise, but the addition of VR headset applications is notable nonetheless.

Konami really hasn’t put a lot into making new home video games these days. Whether out of the fact that it has flopped several times or the interest just isn’t there among the leadership, the once incredible developer and publisher has been resting on its mountain of great IP for a while. Even so, that doesn’t stop fans from keeping hope alive for revivals of franchises such as Silent Hill. There have been plenty of rumors and hints of a possible Silent Hill return over the years, but a trademark refresh from Konami has our attention this week.

Konami refreshed the trademark for several IPs in its repertoire this last week, including Frogger, Gradius, and Silent Hill, as spotted by Chizai Watch and viewers on Reddit. This would usually hardly be notable. Companies do this all the time as they reach the end of a trademark’s life. All they have to do is prove the IP is still being used and they can refresh it. While such is likely the case with Silent Hill, there’s a notable new addition to the trademark: “Headset for virtual reality.”

Silent HIll's last big thing was the P.T. demo for the canceled Silent Hills. It was sweaty and terrifying enough without VR, but we wouldn't deny the opportunity to try such an experience.

This isn’t to say at all that Silent Hill is getting a VR game. On the contrary, it could once again be that Konami is simply making sure it has everything covered. That said, it’s also worth noting. Silent Hill has been at the center of a storm of rumors on whether or not a new game might come on behalf of the original director, art director, and composer. What’s more, in 2021, Konami and Bloober Team (The Medium, Layers of Fear) signed a strategic agreement to work together on new games. Little has come of these rumors, but hope still springs eternal.

At the very least, Konami still cares enough about the Silent Hill IP to keep a ring on it. Whether the addition of VR application coverage will amount to anything remains to be seen. We’ll keep following this story as new details arise.