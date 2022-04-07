Tactics Ogre trademark refresh might play into Square Enix's HD-2D initiative Nothing is confirmed yet, but Square Enix's Tactics Ogre trademark refresh could spell interest in including it in the company's HD-2D JRPG initiative.

In the pantheon of JRPGs, Ogre Battle may be one of the hardest franchises in which to find games, but is also one of the most beloved to players who have had the pleasure of experiencing them. Fortunately, there may be hope for those who want to see the franchise return. Square Enix just submitted a trademark application in Japan for “Tactics Ogre: Reborn,” and given its recent interest in HD-2D JRPG projects, that could mean good news for a possible new Tactics Ogre title.

Square Enix’s trademark application for Tactics Ogre: Reborn was spotted by Twitter user Renka_schedule, as well as by Gematsu. There are very few details as to what this new trademark entails outside of the fact that Square Enix has filed the application. However, Square Enix has also recently signaled interest in pursuing a number of further “HD-2D” JRPG projects. These include releases like the recent Live A Live remake and Triangle Strategy, as well as the HD-2D remake of Dragon Warrior 3 that is still in development.

Games like Tactics Ogre have seen releases few and far between, and they are notoriously hard to track down too. An HD-2D remake of Tactics Ogre would be a delightful addition to Square Enix's JRPG remake initiative.

It will be extremely interesting to see if Square Enix is also pursuing Tactics Ogre as part of its HD-2D JRPG initiative. The company has certainly been invested in pursuing quality remakes and re-releases of its classic titles, such as the Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters. However, proper remakes like Live A Live and ActRaiser: Renaissance have not only brought their respective franchises back but improved their quality and added interesting new features to them. It’s worth noting that we’re also expecting to see Square Enix put out remakes of the Front Mission games at some point, as revealed on the February 2022 Nintendo Direct.

With this in mind, a hard-to-find franchise like Tactics Ogre getting a new game would incredibly delightful. With the Tactics Ogre: Reborn trademark application submitted, hopefully, we’ll have further details and updates to report soon.