New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

All Stories Tagged: Toylogic

Happy Wars has over 1.2 million players

Microsoft's first foray into free-to-play on Xbox Live has become something of a success. Today, the developer has revealed that Happy Wars has reached over 1.2 million players worldwide.

Happy Wars goes free-to-play on Xbox 360

Xbox 360 is finally jumping into the world of free-to-play. The "large-scale multiplayer" action game, Happy Wars, will be launching as a free download to all Xbox Live Gold members.

Hello, Meet Lola