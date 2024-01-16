Foamstars bring soapy action with early February release date Square Enix's foam shooter arrives in just a few weeks with a year of content planned.

Last year, Square Enix pulled back the curtain on Foamstars, a soapy shooter that instantly drew comparisons to Nintendo’s Splatoon series. After a couple of brief updates since then, the publisher has revealed a suite of new information about the game, including the fact that it’ll release in just a few weeks on February 6.

Square Enix’s 4v4 foam-shooter will feature nine multiplayer maps and three unique game modes at launch. This includes Smash the Star, which is essentially a deathmatch mode where the rules are constantly changing over the course of the game. Happy Bath Survival mode will see teams split in half, with each side designated to run offensive or defensive strategies, assisting each other in combat. Lastly, Rubber Duck Party is an objective-based mode where teams fight to push a large rubber duck into the other side’s base.



Source: Square Enix

Prior to the launch of Foamstars, developer Toylogic and publisher Square Enix have vowed to support the game with new content for at least a year. This includes free themed seasonal updates, cosmetics, maps, and more. The games as a service landscape is more competitive than ever, so a guaranteed year of content is a decent sign of good will from the studio.

With Foamstars less than a month away, it’ll be the first major multiplayer release of 2024. We found the game to be much more than a Splatoon clone in our preview last year, and you can expect our full thoughts once we get our hands on the final version.