Glitch Busters interview: Busting glitches in a cartoon internet world Before going in with friends to bust some viruses, we spoke to the creators of Glitch Busters: Stuck On You to learn more about Toylogic's first solo outing.

Developer Toylogic has had its fingerprints on a lot of games over the past two decades. The team has assisted with games like Super Smash Bros. Brawl, Kid Icarus: Uprising, and most recently helped out with NieR Replicant. After lending so many helping hands, the time has come for the studio to put out its own game, one that brings players together through the cooperative activity of busting out-of-control viruses. Glitch Busters: Stuck On You is described as a co-op PvE mayhem title that pits players against a growing number of viruses. To learn more, Shacknews spoke with Director Ochiai Yusuke and Associate Producer Casey Moore.

"The main idea was that we wanted players to talk to each other," Yusuke told Shacknews through a translator, in regards to couch co-op. "We wanted them to communicate. Not necessarily like 'Let's strategize, what are we going to do next?' but more like shouting at each other, happy shouting, like 'This is thanks to you' or maybe blaming someone, like 'This is your fault.' So that was where the idea of basically the couch co-op elements came from, is just getting players to talk to each other without really thinking about it."

Head of Video Greg Burke and myself both briefly tried Glitch Busters along with Moore and Yosuke, so we can both testify that this game certainly does get people communicating. The idea is not only to wipe out as many glitches (which range from minor enemies to much larger boss-level characters) as possible, but also to collectively survive in order to enjoy the end-of-level spoils. It's possible to enjoy Glitch Busters through online co-op, as well as by teaming up with bots, but the true joy looks to come from getting friends together in the same room and jumping in together.

Other topics of conversation included the game's unique art style, the internet world setting, the various game modes, cartoon inspirations, and much more. Originally revealed at this year's Summer Game Fest, Glitch Busters: Stuck On You is coming soon to PC and consoles. For more interviews like this, make sure to subscribe to Shacknews and GamerHubTV on YouTube.