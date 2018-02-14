Total War: Warhammer 3 announced, closing out trilogy in late 2021
Creative Assembly and Sega of Europe have announced Total War: Warhammer 3, promising a climax to the current fantasy strategy narrative later this year.
The usual suspects from SEGA get some love in the annual bundle celebrating Valentine's Day.
The Total War series has seen many periods in history, but Creative Assembly's Warhammer-themed spinoff quickly became one of the best-selling entries. Does the sequel live up to its predecessor?
Greg Burke may have gotten a bit of a scoop in this recent Total War: Warhammer 2 interview at PAX West 2017.
Creative Assembly and Sega detail what hardware you need for stomping Greenskins.
Total War: Warhammer 2 is one of Greg Burke's favorite video games. Let's watch him geek out while he unboxes the Serpent God Edition.
Creative Assembly Turns 30 and fans will reap the rewards on August 10.
Preorder Total War: Warhammer II and try your hand at a new race pack in the first game, more than a month ahead of the sequel's arrival.
They have a few scores to settle with their high and mighty High Elf brethren
Creative Assembly's development communications manager stopped by to talk about the sequel, the characters and the massive campaign.