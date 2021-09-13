Total War: Warhammer 3 delayed to 2022 Sega & Creative Assembly have decided to give Total War: Warhammer 3's development a bit more time. Its release date has been pushed out of late 2021.

Sega and Creative Assembly are hard at work on producing the next grandiose chapter of the Total War: Warhammer series of games. That stage has been set, some of the factions have been revealed, and it’s looking like we’re in for quite another grand strategy showing from the developers. However, it looks like it’s not going to arrive as soon as we expected. After some consideration, Creative Assembly has chosen to push the release window for Total War: Warhammer 3 from late 2021 into early 2022.

Creative Assembly announced its official decision to delay Total War: Warhammer 3 on the Total War Twitter on September 13, 2021. According to the post, this coming chapter will be the culmination - the big finale - of the overall Total War: Warhammer series (for now). With that in mind, the team wants to ensure that it will be just as perfect as it’s supposed to be for players and fans who have been awaiting this closing chapter. As such, the game will now launch in early 2022, instead of its originally intended late 2021 window.

The full statement from Creative Assembly Chief Product Officer Rob Bartholomew shares the reasoning behind the delay:

"With nearly a decade of development on the Total War: WARHAMMER trilogy behind us, it feels surreal to see its culminating chapter so close to release. While it's tempting to rush to the finish line as it comes into view, we have made the decision to give it a little more time by moving the launch of Total War: WARHAMMER 3 from 2021 to early 2022.

The wait won't be much longer, and we'll have plenty of new information for you in the meantime. The new date will make for a stronger release and the best first step into a new era for Total War: WARHAMMER. We don't consider this release the end of our trilogy, but the start of years of content and support as we continue to bring the jaw-dropping scale of Games Workshop's fantasy universe to Total War.

Thanks for your patience and support."

It’s not all bad news though. Creative Assembly still intends to show off some new content for those who want to see more of what’s coming in TW: Warhammer 3. According to a September 3 blog post on the game’s website, the team has been getting ready to show off the Empire faction of Grand Cathay. That reveal is slated for September 14, as Creative Assembly shows of units, lords and various other attributes of the various aspects of this new faction.

Previously, we had hands-on time with Total War: Warhammer 3, taking on the countless denizens of the dark and ancient demonic gods. Be sure to read up and stay tuned for what comes next. We’ll have a more concrete release date for 2022 as soon as it becomes available, right here at Shacknews.