2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Total War: Warhammer 3 delayed to 2022

Sega & Creative Assembly have decided to give Total War: Warhammer 3's development a bit more time. Its release date has been pushed out of late 2021.
TJ Denzer
2

Sega and Creative Assembly are hard at work on producing the next grandiose chapter of the Total War: Warhammer series of games. That stage has been set, some of the factions have been revealed, and it’s looking like we’re in for quite another grand strategy showing from the developers. However, it looks like it’s not going to arrive as soon as we expected. After some consideration, Creative Assembly has chosen to push the release window for Total War: Warhammer 3 from late 2021 into early 2022.

Creative Assembly announced its official decision to delay Total War: Warhammer 3 on the Total War Twitter on September 13, 2021. According to the post, this coming chapter will be the culmination - the big finale - of the overall Total War: Warhammer series (for now). With that in mind, the team wants to ensure that it will be just as perfect as it’s supposed to be for players and fans who have been awaiting this closing chapter. As such, the game will now launch in early 2022, instead of its originally intended late 2021 window.

Announced on its Twitter, Creative Assembly and Sega have decided to give Total War: Warhammer 3 the time it needs to be the final chapter fans expect.

The full statement from Creative Assembly Chief Product Officer Rob Bartholomew shares the reasoning behind the delay:

It’s not all bad news though. Creative Assembly still intends to show off some new content for those who want to see more of what’s coming in TW: Warhammer 3. According to a September 3 blog post on the game’s website, the team has been getting ready to show off the Empire faction of Grand Cathay. That reveal is slated for September 14, as Creative Assembly shows of units, lords and various other attributes of the various aspects of this new faction.

Previously, we had hands-on time with Total War: Warhammer 3, taking on the countless denizens of the dark and ancient demonic gods. Be sure to read up and stay tuned for what comes next. We’ll have a more concrete release date for 2022 as soon as it becomes available, right here at Shacknews.

    September 13, 2021 10:06 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Total War: Warhammer 3 delayed to 2022

    • TheQuad legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 13, 2021 10:14 AM

      Can't say this is too surprising. They've really been slow-rolling the marketing campaign, so far they've only shown two of the six new factions. It was a pretty good hint we weren't going to be seeing it this year.

    • Dessicator82 legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      September 13, 2021 10:41 AM

      Good for them - this has the opportunity to be a big hit but the videos/beta gameplay they’ve released looked pretty raw. Would much rather have them spend a few extra months on it than get another Rome 2 or ToB launch.

    • Stimpak Chopra mercury mega
      reply
      September 13, 2021 10:43 AM

      I can wait if it means that we get a better game. There are still factions that I haven't played in WH2 and it takes me, on average, three months to finish a campaign.

