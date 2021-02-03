Total War: Warhammer 3 announced, closing out trilogy in late 2021 Creative Assembly and Sega of Europe have announced Total War: Warhammer 3, promising a climax to the current fantasy strategy narrative later this year.

Creative Assembly’s Total War: Warhammer series has been one of the shining stars of its strategy gaming offerings for quite some time, telling rich stories of the world of Warhammer alongside vast battles of massive armies. In 2021, Creative Assembly and Sega of Europe stand ready to bring the current ongoing narrative to a close. Total War: Warhammer 3 has been officially announced, promising new factions, battles, and a closing chapter on this story as Warhammer’s races vie to either save the world from the dark gods or attempt to gain control of their supreme power.

Total War: Warhammer 3 was revealed with a Steam page and an announcement trailer on the Total War YouTube channel on February 3, 2021. The latest chapter in the Total War: Warhammer sage focuses on the frosty Kingdom of Kislev and the far eastern Empire of Cathay, who stand as the sentinels against the forces of Chaos and the dark gods. The Daemonic forces threaten to break through and ruin the world, and an opportunistic figure seemingly waits in the shadows trying to capitalize on the conflict and gain extreme power.

Kislev, Cathay, and the forces of Chaos come to Total War: Warhammer 3 as the current main factions, with the last faction of particular note. The Chaos faction has previously been an antagonistic unplayable force that appeared as Total Warhammer games carried on into the late stages. Here, we’ll be able to play them as a main part of the overall narrative. Moreover, it seems there will be choices throughout this particular entry as to whether the player wants to save the world or gain control of extreme power to conquer it.

Total War: Warhammer has been a beloved approach to the Games Workshop dark fantasy universe, offering players an extensive narrative across its previous two titles and featuring a wealth of lore including all of the staples of the Warhammer world. Total War: Warhammer 2 was much beloved here in its Shacknews review and ambitious in later combining the first game and its sequel together into one grand map and campaign.

It’s unknown at this time if Total War: Warhammer 3 will do something similarly ambitious, but we’re sure to find out more soon enough as Creative Assembly and Sega of Europe prepare to launch the game in late 2021.