New Total War: Warhammer III trailer celebrates the Kingdom of Khorne Khorne, the god of battle, the Blood God, the Skulltaker, gets some love in the newest trailer for Total War: Warhammer III.

Creative Assembly and Games Workshop are hard at work on the third and final installment of the wildly popular Total War: Warhammer trilogy. The development team will be bringing the large-scale battles the series is known for into the Realm of Chaos and has prepared a new trailer featuring the underlings of Khorne, the Blood God.

Skarbrand was once the greatest of all Khorne's daemons. Undone by his pride, he was banished from the service of the Blood God and cast from the Realm of Chaos. Forever tormented by his downfall, he wanders the mortal and immortal realms, a restless fury that cannot be stopped.

As the most powerful melee combatant to ever grace the battlefields of Total War: Warhammer, Skarbrand has a host of unique abilities which improve his battle prowess. His twin axes, Slaughter & Carnage increase his damage output with every kill made, whilst Bellow of Endless Fury allows him to unleash a devastating fire-breath attack. Beyond these, he also has the passive ability to inflict rampage upon his weak-minded foes, rendering them incapable of retreating from the slaughter he presides over.

Beyond the blood-drenched race-reveals for Khorne, the final Lord Pack for Total War: Warhammer II is imminent. The Silence & The Fury will feature the long-awaited return of the Beastmen led by Taurox The Brass Bull who will be dueling it out with the Oxyotl The Unseen from the Lizardmen. The Silence & The Fury will launch on July 14. More details are available on the DLC’s Steam Store page.