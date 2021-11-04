Total War: Warhammer 3 gets February 2022 release date & ogre kingdoms After a delay into 2022, Total War: Warhammer 3 will finally roll out the next chapter of dark fantasy grand strategy battles in February next year.

Sega and Creative Assembly continue to march towards the next chapter of dark fantasy grand strategy with Total War: Warhammer 3. The game was delayed out of 2021 to give it more development time, but after some silence, the developers have finally returned with a fresh release date and some new content to go with it. Not only will we be able to jump into the vast batters of Total War: Warhammer 3 in mid-February 2022, but we’ll be able to take on or take up the rein of an ogre kingdom to go with it.

Creative Assembly shared the latest reveal of Total War: Warhammer 3 in a trailer released on the Total War YouTube channel on November 4, 2021. In this trailer, we got our first big look at the Ogre Kingdom in the game. The Ogre Kingdom will be a pre-order bonus for Total War: Warhammer 3 (according to its Steam page). You can get the race for free if you pre-order the game. Otherwise, it will likely be paid DLC later. We also learned the game will now be coming out on February 17, 2022, and will be on Xbox Game Pass on launch day.

Servants of their deity, the Great Maw, the Ogres are a brutish and reveling bunch whose entire schtick is fighting and feasting (mostly on the things they fight). Their voracious appetite for flesh and battle is sure to make them a deadly force to contend with in the Realm of Chaos.

It’s also cool to see the release date for Total War: Warhammer 3 isn’t too far off. After the delay out of a 2021 release date, we were left without a concrete new date since, only knowing the game would be coming in 2022.

By all accounts (and our own hands-on impressions), Total War: Warhammer 3 is shaping up to be the most epic chapter of the strategy series yet. With a February 17 release date set, we won’t be waiting too long to see if it holds up to the hype. Stay tuned for more details and coverage between now and February next year.