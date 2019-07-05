Shacknews Stimulus Games 2021 - PlayStation Super Challenge 2
E3 has come and gone, its time has passed. It's time to take back the weekend and get back to stimulating the global economy!
E3 has come and gone, its time has passed. It's time to take back the weekend and get back to stimulating the global economy!
The Shacknews staff has put our heads together to come up with a list of the best games of the year, so far. Please take a look at our best video games of the midyear 2019.
Hey, SEGA fans! we have some copies of Team Sonic Racing on PS4 that we are giving away. Please take a look.
Sonic racing zooms back onto the scene for a new generation, but does it hold up to franchise standard? Our review.
The blue hedgehog and friends are back with an all-new racing experience. This exclusive gameplay video shows off the Hidden Volcano stage.
Check out the available vehicle customization choices in Shacknews' exclusive Team Sonic Racing video, showcasing the game's vast array of cosmetic options.
Get an exclusive look at Team Sonic Racing in Shacknews' exclusive Lost Palace gameplay footage.
We sat down with Derek Littlewood, the Studio Design Director on Team Sonic Racing to talk about how the game handles boosts, teamwork, and more.
Check out some of the Performance Parts and customization options in this new Team Sonic Racing gameplay.
Watch a full race from the upcoming Sonic kart racer