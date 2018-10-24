Shack Chat: What is your favorite video game Halloween event?
Discuss your favorite co-op video games with the Shack Staff.
Team Fortress 2's annual Halloween event turns 10 this year. Shacknews celebrates a full decade of Halloween scares by reliving the evolution of TF2's Scream Fortress.
The TF2 community remains as hardened and loyal as ever, contributing five new maps of their own creation for this year's annual Scream Fortress Halloween event.
Setting aside pesky concerns such as college attendance, three Australian Quake players create a mod that evolves into a game arguably more popular than Quake itself.
On the heels of the game's Jungle Inferno update, Valve is taking things a little easy with this year's Team Fortress 2 Scream Fortress.
Team Fortress 2's newest updates provides a change of scenery for the mercs. Here's everything that players can expect to see.
Who wants to punch a yeti to pieces? Well, too bad, Saxton Hale punched the last one and exploded it. But hey, there's a new Team Fortress 2 update coming!
The Orange Box first released 10 years ago this week. Shacknews is celebrating with a look back at the earliest days of a video game juggernaut.
Another stroll down memory lane leads the family to The Orange Box, everyone’s favorite games collection from Valve. That and much more on today’s episode.
The devs fix a character model hitbox issue after it was reported a few weeks ago by a mod developer.