Shack Chat: What was the first game to scare you?
As the darkness of fall presses in, the Shack Staff inches closer to the fire to talk about the first games that spooked us.
The seminal sci-fi classic is celebrating its 25th anniversary, and you can watch a special stream with its creators today.
Look at you, hacker. You know you can't wait for this game.
It's almost time to party SS2 fans! Watch the System Shock 2 20th anniversary celebration live Twitch stream here.
Starbreeze takes over publishing for System Shock 3.
Ever wish you could tinker with the System Shock code? Now's your chance!
Now that the clock has stopped, Nightdive Studios has tallied up pledges from those who helped to 'remember the citadel.'
Yes, it's up on Kickstarter. Yes, you can get an alpha demo.
Otherside Entertainment is continuing to add to the team behind the upcoming System Shock 3. Its latest addition may look familiar to those that have played the first game.
"Are you ready to revel in her magnificence, hacker?"