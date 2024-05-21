ShackStream: Surviving SHODAN in System Shock on PS5 The System Shock remake has hit consoles, so Shacknews' own TJ Denzer is going to revisit the game to see how it plays on PS5!

It’s a wonderful week for Nightdive Studios and System Shock fans. Nightdive’s impeccable System Shock remake has finally come out on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5, and they get the recently released Update 1.2 right away, which brings a female protagonist, new ending, and a variety of further updates and features to the game. Now console players can also enjoy what this reworked retro gem has to offer, and we’ll share a bit of it today on a special System Shock ShackStream!

Nightdive’s System Shock remake released on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on May 20, 2024, and is available on PC as well. Join us as we go live with the game at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also watch just below.

Is the PS5’s technology strong enough to handle the might of SHODAN? Find out as we go live with System Shock remake shortly!