System Shock remake devs on Kickstarter feedback & closing in on release

Nightdive Studios is finally closing in on the release date of the System Shock remake in May. Following years of delays, confusing franchise rights, and much more chaos and setbacks, there’s little else standing in the way of Nightdive finally launching the game. Meeting up with our own Greg Burke, the devs expressed how awesome it is to arrive at this point, as well as how the team has been incorporating final feedback and taking care of its Kickstarter backers.

Nightdive Studios CEO Stephen Kick and director of business development Larry Kuperman were on hand to speak to the final leg of development for the System Shock remake and share their thoughts on the homestretch of the game’s launch. Particularly, the duo talked about Kickstarter and taking care of the backers first, having sent out keys to those who backed the game as promised, as well as collecting final feedback to incorporate into the game’s final polishing stages.

Particularly, the developers share a sense of release at being this far and being able to come through for their backers for the most part.

“It’s incredibly good to have feedback from our backers,” Kick told us. “They’ve been following us the longest, they deserve to have the game first, and not only that but they paid for it… We made it a priority to get that in their hands as soon as possible.”

The devs went on to say that a majority of the feedback was incredibly positive and helpful to the team in System Shock’s final stages. The System Shock remake was supposed to come out in March 2023, earlier this year, but one final delay for polish and quality pushed the game back to May. Now with that month right around the corner, it won’t be long before one of the most anticipated games of 2023 is in our hands.

