System Shock remake gets March 2023 release window After several delays, Nightdive Studios is finally targeting a March 2023 release date for the much-anticipated System Shock remake.

Nightdive Studios’ top-to-bottom remake of the original sci-fi horror shooter System Shock is one of the more anticipated games of 2023, and we just recently learned when we should expect to see it come out. Nightdive has put out a new Kickstarter update, targetting a release sometime in 2023, though a concrete release date has yet to be revealed.

The latest update on the System Shock remake’s release window was shared in a blog post on the game’s Kickstarter page on January 2, 2023. It was there that the System Shock remake team shared the latest details on the game, including the March 2023 window of release which has also been applied to the game’s Steam page.

According to the System Shock remake's updated Steam page, the game will be coming in March 2023.

In addition to offering a release window, Nightdive also addressed the delays which have pushed the System Shock remake’s release back to 2023 in the first place. Fortunately, it seems that with the recent help of Prime Matter (Payday 3, Gungrave G.O.R.E.) entering the picture as a publisher, there shouldn’t be many more issues on the way to release.

“As some of you have already pointed out this is not our first time announcing a tentative launch window,” the post reads. “But over the past few years much has changed - the scope and scale of the project has evolved dramatically and with Prime Matter joining the project it’s enabled us to focus on quality-of-life improvements, bug fixing, and localization support - the last major steps towards releasing a game we’re all incredibly proud of. This has also given us time to go back and polish various aspects of the game that needed that extra shine.”

Even at PAX West 2022, we felt the System Shock remake played well and felt polished. It now seems that its release is closer than ever. If all goes as planned, Nightdive will hopefully settle on a final release date soon. Stay tuned as we await further updates on the matter.