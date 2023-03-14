System Shock remake delayed to May 2023 Release dates for the console versions of the System Shock remake are, as of yet, unannounced.

Bad news for System Shock fans who were hoping to see the remake launch this month. Nightdive Studios has decided to give the game just a couple more months of polish. The System Shock remake has been delayed from a window of possible launch in March to a new release date in May 2023.

Nightdive Studios announced the date change in a Steam developer blog post on March 14, 2023. Where the game was previously given a March 2023 release window (a time period that is quickly running out as we move through the month), the developer would share that it wants a bit more time to polish the final game. Now, Nightdive has set the launch date for the System Shock remake for May 30, 2023. It also addressed the reasoning for this delay briefly:

We had hoped to bring the game to market by the end of March, but that turned out to be just beyond our reach; we are after all merely human (unlike Shodan!).

SHODAN promises to be as malevolent a threat as ever in the System Shock remake.

Source: Nightdive Studios

It’s worth noting that this delay and new release date only covers the PC version of the System Shock remake. Release dates for the console versions on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S have yet to be revealed and likely won’t until we’re closer to the PC game’s release.

System Shock is giving the classic title a new chance in front of a whole new generation of players. Nightdive has worked tirelessly to recraft evil AI SHODAN’s space station, monstrosities, and the terrifying program herself, taking in fan feedback as it does away with contrivances to make the final product more playable.

With the new May release date set, stay tuned for more updates on the System Shock remake leading up to its release. We’ll share more details on the console version as they become available.