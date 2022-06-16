Shacknews E6 2022: System Shock remake devs talk ongoing development & fan feedback The developers at Nightdive Studios joined us for Shacknews E6 2022 to talk about the latest goings on with the System Shock remake.

The System Shock remake is one of the most anticipated games in Nightdive Studios delightful catalogue. There are no lack of players that want to jump into the reimagined battle against SHODAN and her army of biomechanical abominations. Nightdive is still working on the project, but they took the time to join us as part of Shacknews E6 and talk more about the game’s development, fan feedback, and more.

Our latest System Shock remake interview took place during Day 3 of the Shacknews E6 2022 showcase. We were joined by Nightdive Studios CEO Stephen Kick and Director of Business Development Larry Kuperman. You can watch the interview in its entirety in the video embed above.

In this interview, we talk about the long development process on System Shock. It’s no secret that the game has been delayed a few times as Nightdive has worked to try to ensure that it’s everything fans want it to be. This has included taking in fan feedback on previously released demos of the game and incorporating that feedback into improving the game at length. Kuperman and Kick also take the time to address lessons learned from both games that have come out before, as well as the long development cycle of System Shock. By taking these lessons to hear and implementing them thoughtfully, the Nightdive team ultimately hopes it will pay off for all fans when the game finally comes out.

