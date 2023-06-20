Warren Spector's OtherSide Entertainment gets new investment to develop original projects Swedish investment group Aonic put money into the studio that created System Shock, Deus Ex, and Thief as OtherSide focuses its attention on new projects.

Warren Spector’s OtherSide Entertainment has had a rough go of it in recent years, but its tides may be turning with investment from Swedish group Aonic. The investment group has put a sizeable amount towards funding OtherSide’s latest projects, which are said to be original IP following the seeming cancellation and confusion about System Shock 3.

Aonic and OtherSide Entertainment’s new “strategic partnership” was reportedly finalized on June 20, 2023, as shared by Video Games Chronicle. OtherSide Entertainment co-founders shared enthusiasm for the partnership, claiming Aonic has a vision which aligns with OtherSide’s own.

“I am thrilled to closely partner with Aonic,” Neurath commented. “It is rare to have such tight alignment of vision with a partner. And in getting to know the Aonic team over the past half-year, we have grown to deeply respect their company culture and the calibre of their team. This is a new chapter for OtherSide, and I can’t wait to see what we can accomplish together with Aonic.”

OtherSide Entertainment was forced to recover after development on System Shock 3 fell through, forcing the studio to redirect its efforts to a new project.

Source: Otherside Entertainment

Warren Spector would go on to share thoughts on the partnership as well:

Great partnerships and great games arise from shared goals, shared vision, and shared values. Aonic and OtherSide come together with all of these factors in place. The Aonic mission of supporting the creation of innovative games is inspiring; the cooperative ‘family of studios’ approach they’re taking to growth and collaboration is unique and smart; and their cultural values are in line with the kind of studio Paul and I wanted to create when we founded OtherSide. I see great things coming from this partnership, things that will surprise and delight players.

OtherSide had been through a run of bad times in the previous years. It was originally going to be the lead studio developing System Shock 3, but a mess of licensing and IP holder issues led to OtherSide having to layoff parts of its staff. At this point, System Shock 3 seems dead, but OtherSide has teased that it’s working on an original IP in recent years.

With Aonic’s funding, the studio that brought us Thief, Deus Ex, and System Shock seems to have found the footing to mount a full comeback. As we wait to see what OtherSide does with its new funding, stay tuned for announcements and reveals here at Shacknews.