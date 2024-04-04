System Shock remake Update 1.2 brings female protagonist & new ending next week As the update rolls out in mid-April, it will also bring updated enemy behaviors and combat, as well as an easy waypoint system.

The System Shock remake was an impeccable part of horror, sci-fi, and first-person shooter gaming in 2023, but developer Nightdive Studios has more to offer to fans this month. A major update is coming for PC players that will bring all sorts of new features to the game, including the choice of a female main character in addition to the usual male hacker, a new ending, and a wealth of other quality-of-life features and tweaks. This also comes just ahead of the game’s launch on consoles in May.

Nightdive Studios announced the release date for System Shock’s Update 1.2 alongside some extra details this week. The update is officially slated to hit PC on April 11, 2024. With it will come the choice of a female character at the beginning of the game, a revamped ending at the end of the game, an “Easy Mode” waypoint system, new enemy behaviors and combat, and various optimizations throughout the game.

Update 1.2 of my citadel nears finish. Uploading April 11th!

My final showdown is renewed and so, I welcome her 🤖#Systemshock #SHODAN pic.twitter.com/jxOeh69TJ5 — System Shock (@SystemShockGame) April 4, 2024

Nightdive Studios has been running hot with the release of the System Shock remake. It was a delightful release in the 2023 gaming catalogue, revamping the original and beloved game in a variety of ways without ruining its spirit. With few ways to map your surroundings beyond memory and discovery, not to mention limited resources throughout, you have to think on your toes and manage your ammo and inventory carefully if you want to survive. It was a blast and earned high marks in our Shacknews review, as well as praise from other critics and fans alike.

With System Shock Update 1.2 on the way, it sets up for an exciting console release in May as well. Stay tuned as we continue to share further updates and news on System Shock and other Nightdive games.