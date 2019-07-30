Gill brings harmony to Street Fighter 5 in December
Street Fighter 5 has something special for its 40th character, as the big bad from Street Fighter 3, Gill, has returned!
If there's just too much DLC in Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition, a new complete collection is set to help out, as Capcom unveils Street Fighter V: Champion Edition.
The Capcom Pro Tour is winding down, as this year's Capcom Cup dates have officially been announced.
Esports are slowly making their way into the Summer Olympics. In fact, they'll help usher them in with special tournaments for Street Fighter V and Rocket League in 2020.
The latest Final Fight character's beat has moved to Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition. Shacknews takes a look at Lucia and breaks down her moves and combos from a casual and pro point of view.
Poison's looking for some new talent, but she may have more than enough herself. Shacknews takes a look at Poison and breaks down her moves and combos from a casual and pro point of view.
The last of the World Warriors has made it to Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition. Shacknews takes a look at E. Honda and breaks down his moves and combos from a casual and pro point of view.
A trio of new characters are coming to Street Fighter 5 next week, as E. Honda, Poison, and Lucia join the cast.
The latest free trial to land for Street Fighter 5 gives PS4 and Steam PC players a chance to check out the latest season 3 characters without paying a dime.
Catch up on the must-know details of the EVO 2019 Championship Series, including the schedule of events, where to watch live streams, featured games, and more.