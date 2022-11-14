Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Wide World of Electronic Sports: Episode 156

Another wild adventure with Denny and Rod!

Rodney Conyers Jr.
Good day gamer friends from across the world! The Wide World of Electronic Sports returns today for its 156th installment on Shacknews at 3:30 pm PDT/ 6:30 pm EDT on our Twitch channel. Join Denny Von Doom and myself for as much fun, laughter, and banter we can stuff into a 2 hour program.

On today’s episode we’ll be looking into a few big stories in the fighting game community from over the weekend. Port Priority took place over the course of 2 days in Auburn Washington and has been the topic of conversation on Twitter for the last 24 hours. Due to the Muckleshoot Casino venue security not being able to recognize his I.D., best Game & Watch player in the world, Enrique "Maister" Hernández Solís was denied entry to the event. After many verbal exchanges back and forth between security and Maister he was ultimately called an “Outsider” and banned from the venue for an entire day thus missing his pool. Despite many attempts to rectify the situation, Port Priority management was ultimately ignored. Shortly after we’ll be covering a breakout SFV performance from 16 year old EndingWalker from just over in France. Even with Street Fighter 6 just across the horizon it seems as if SFV is still churning out fresh stories and matches to cover.

Later on we’ll be covering IEM Rio Major 2022 from CS:GO. It seems when it comes to breaking records and pushing the envelope as what an Esports can achieve, no one breaks the mold quite like CS:GO. With over 1.2 million dollars in prize funding and over 1.3 million viewers IEM RIO made for the perfect viewing experience.

Shortly after that we have our Esports Rundown portion of the show which we’ll be covering smaller, yet impactful stores. Dreamhack can’t get enough of California and it seems like they have their eyes set on San Diego for 2023. Call of Duty: Warzone has released a new trailer this morning, and last but certainly not least FTX has released a statement following their recent media fiasco.

Last but certainly not least is everyone’s favorite bite-sized news, Sauce Talk. We won’t spoil both topics but we will give you one! The first one being Frank’s RedHot releases a new injector marinade just in time for the holiday season. It seems as if every Thanksgiving, Turkey more than any of the other meals gets a bad wrap for being flavorless, dry, and downright unimaginative. We'll see if Frank's RedHot can change that.

Shows like the Wide World of Electronic Sports can’t exist without the support of our wonderful viewers and readers. If you truly enjoyed today’s content you can subscribe to the channel. Prime Users can do this for free with Prime Gaming. Those not able to catch the show live can head over to our Instagram where you can catch the clips from each segment.

Host

Rodney is the current co-host of Wide World of Electronic Sports as well as an interviewer and journalist.

His fiery passion for all things gaming was initially sparked by his father –who at the time worked the electronics section at Walmart– purchased him and his younger siblings Pokémon Gold and Silver for the Gameboy Color.

As a natural performer you can find the majority of Rodney's work in gaming in front of the camera in esports. He's worked in commentary, interviewing, and hosting positions for various companies such as AT&T, Red Bull, Amazon Prime Video, CEO Gaming, and NXNE! When Rodney isn't doing something gaming related you can find him writing theatre music, hosting sneaker conventions, and much more!

Rodney can be reached at rodneyconyersjr@shacknews.com and on Twitter @rodneyconyersjr.

