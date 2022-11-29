Wide World of Electronic Sports: Episode 158 The coolest show from this side of the galaxy is BACK!

Good day gamer friends from across the world! The Wide World of Electronic Sports returns today for its 158th installment on Shacknews at 3:30 pm PDT/ 6:30 pm EDT on our Twitch channel. Join Denny Von Doom and myself for as much fun, laughter, and banter we can stuff into a 2-hour program.

On today’s episode we’ll be diving into some more League of Legends news to wrap up 2022. T1’s very own Faker has recently announced that he’ll be resigning to T1 esports for an additional 3 years. With Faker being part owner of T1 this doesn’t come as a surprise to many, though one can’t help but to wonder how many more years the juggernaut has in them. With not only playing at a top professional level but also being part owner of a tier 1 esports organization when does he find time to sleep?

Shortly after we’ll be revisiting an Overwatch 2 story that we covered back in late September. NYXL is looking to create a roster of all underrepresented genders for their Overwatch 2 team. While this sounds good, and well-intentioned on paper, many are concerned with the amount of hate they'll recieve for simply existing and attempting to do what they love. Most of the individuals contacted were the talented players from the “Calling all Heroes” cup dedicated to highlighting underrepresented genders in the space. Will social media ruin another great idea before it gets started? You’ll have to tune in to find out our thoughts on this.

Later on we’ll be heading into some Fighting Game Community news. After a 3 year hiatus Capcom has announced their CapcomCup 2023 dates. Slated to run February 12th-19th many can’t help but to wonder how much Street Fighter 6 will be unveiled during the event. It's not out of character for Capcom to leave us with surprises at some of their bigger stops. In addition to this Panda Global has announced their Super Smash Brothers Ultimate and Melee invitees for PandaCup 2022 this December.

Last but certainly not least is everyone’s favorite portion of the show, Sauce Talk. With Thanksgiving wrapping up we’ll be doing a special “Rate my plate” edition during today’s segment. Denny and myself are connoisseur’s of good food so we’ll be rating each plate we find on Twitter on a scale of Shack Sauce being the best to Wack Sauce being the worst. You won’t want to miss out on the fun!

