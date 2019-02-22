Why is Nintendo's stock (NTDOY) dropping this month?
We are back with a technical take on why Nintendo's stock is dropping today.
The trade war between the United States and China is escalating with threats of new tariffs, and President Trump sent out a tweet storm directing companies to come home.
Nintendo President Furukawa explained a new way to look at software attach rates on their hybrid handheld console at a recent financial presentation.
Nintendo shareholders were met with some bad news this morning as the Big N provided weak sales expectations for their Switch hybrid handheld console device.
A product that has not been confirmed by Nintendo has even more rumors today. Bloomberg reports that a new cheaper Switch will release this summer.
Sony's stock jumped today on news that Third Points Dan Loeb is building a stake in the company. The activist investor appears to be targeting the company again.
Nintendo investors finally have some signs of hope in the company's stock chart as an actionable monthly buy signal has appeared.
Earnings season is almost here. Pull out your calendar and mark down the earnings dates of these important gaming and tech companies.
Things are starting to look really bad for the struggling video game retailer as GameStop has halted providing full year earnings guidance.
Nintendo announced a new share repurchase program today in Japan. Find out more about the $300 million buy back.