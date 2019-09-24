First Babylon's Fall footage debuted during State of Play
PlatinumGames' latest title was shown off during PlayStation's final 2019 State of Play presentation.
The game was shown briefly during PlayStation's final 2019 State of Play, but you'll have to wait until The Game Awards for more.
The latest Kingdom Hearts III DLC installment will also feature Final Fantasy characters, which is great news for fans.
Get your hands on the expansive world of Media Molecule's surreal playground Dreams when it launches February 2020.
Sony revealed details about a Limited Edition Death Stranding PS4 Pro bundle that looks absolutely haunting.
The Last of Us 2 is looking to be a tale of vengeance and violence as Naughty Dog revealed a February 2020 release date during today's State of Play.
A dreamlike new adventure is on the way from publisher Techland.
The latest trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare reveals more about the "line" that players will cross this October.
A very unique puzzler is coming to PlayStation 4 at the beginning of next year.