Media Molecule's Dreams dated for February release Get your hands on the expansive world of Media Molecule's surreal playground Dreams when it launches February 2020.

If you're into the thought of making your own games, Media Molecule's Dreams is probably the title you want to seek out. Not only has it been in development for years (so it's presumably good), but it has plenty of things you can do to make your own memorable title. And now we have an idea of when it's coming out.

Just announced during the final State of Play for 2019, Media Molecule's expansive creative sandbox title Dreams is hitting PlayStation 4 in February 2020.

Dreams will offer plenty of different ways for creators to interact with the game, creating levels and stringing them together a la LittleBigPlanet, or making things from scratch. In the new State of Play trailer, a wide variety of game levels were shown off, each different from the last. It was a stunning display of what Dreams is capable of.



Dreams has already shown off some very impressive creations, like the remake of P.T., an homage to The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and plenty of other fun projects that were dreamt up by creative users during the early access program.

Given what we've already seen of the game thus far, it's not out of the realm of possibility to think we could even see entire games recreated in Dreams. We'll have to wait and see what happens when Dreams makes its grand debut this February.