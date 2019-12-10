Ghost of Tsushima full trailer teased for The Game Awards 2019 The game was shown briefly during PlayStation's final 2019 State of Play, but you'll have to wait until The Game Awards for more.

Just when you thought Ghost of Tsushima was nowhere to be found, Sony made sure those looking for more information about the upcoming Sucker Punch title were fed indeed.

Sony gave us our first look at Ghost of Tsushima in some time during today's 2019 State of Play presentation. There was a quick teaser shown off, but unfortunately the rest of it will have to wait until The Game Awards 2019 on December 12. That's only two days away, so hopefully you can tide yourself over until then with this very short byte from the full-length video.

Where is the video, you ask? The thing is, the footage hasn't been released on its own by Sony or Sucker Punch, but you can rewatch the State of Play broadcast to see it in action from 25:48 through 27:03 so you don't have to miss out.

Its's been nearly two years since we first heard about the game, when a shakuhachi performer took the stage at E3 to show it off. We've not heard much if anything about the game since then, but now it looks like it's time for it to step out of the shadows and show us what it's made of.

Let us know what you're thinking about Ghost of Tsushima.