Star Trek Online celebrates 10 years with Legacy update
Star Trek Online has been exploring the galaxy for ten years and is ready to celebrate with a special Legacy update, featuring a pair of Star Trek actresses.
Jason Isaacs and Rekha Sharma are coming to Star Trek Online: Rise of Discovery to reprise their roles as Captain Lorca and Commander Landry.
No new TNG episodes? This is the next best thing, obviously.
Animals have their own way to celebrate Star Trek Day too!
The MMO hits for Xbox One and PS4 today.
Go where no Trek game has gone before on Rift, Vive and PSVR.
Want VR to put you on a spaceship in the Star Trek universe? Yep, that's happening.
Soma is a survival horror game that has both monsters and a main character that's forced to deal with deep existential issues. Coincidentally, many of these issues were tackled in various Star Trek episodes, oftentimes more than once. So, it seems no matter how far you go into the future, questions about human existence remain a conundrum. Especially when you involve transporters and holodecks.
GOG continues to dig old-school classics from the depths of oblivion, bringing out three Star Trek games for digital download for the first time.