Star Trek: Resurgence gets a May 2023 release date The narrative-driven post-TNG Star Trek adventure game from Dramatic Labs is set to take flight next month.

Dramatic Labs dropped a major update about its narrative choice-driven adventure game, Star Trek: Resurgence today. It now has a May 2023 release date. The developers dropped the fast-approaching launch date near the end of next month, when we’ll be able to see exactly what kind of galactic sci-fi adventure we’ll be embarking on in this game set after the events of The Next Generation TV series.

Dramatic Labs announced the release date of Star Trek: Resurgence via the game’s Twitter on April 25, 2023. According to the announcement, Star Trek: Resurgence will now be launching on May 23, 2023, coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. In the game, players will navigate the threat of an worker uprising that threatens the fate of two separate alien civilizations, forcing the Starfleet to step in and attempt to keep tensions from breaking out into all-out war. Set after the events of Star Trek: The Next Generation, we’ll see familiar characters appear, not the least of which has been confirmed is the ionic Spock.

Source: Dramatic Labs

Star Trek: Resurgence was announced back in 2021, the first game out of the then-newly-formed Dramatic Labs. Composed mostly of ex-Telltale devs, such as Telltale former CEO Kevin Bruner. As such, we expect they know their way around telling a compelling story, but Star Trek: Resurgence has also been showing a lot of promise on its own as it seeks to explore a post-TNG narrative landscape. We very much enjoyed an early preview we got to try of the game, with Blake Morse claiming it felt like playing an actual episode of The Next Generation series.

With a May 2023 release date set for the game, we look forward to seeing more of what Star Trek: Resurgence has in store for us. Stay tuned for more information and coverage as we close in on the release date next month.