South Park Digital Studios teases new game at end of THQ Nordic Showcase
THQ Nordic wrapped up their showcase with an exciting teaser of 25 games left to be revealed, including a new South Park game.
THQ Nordic wrapped up their showcase with an exciting teaser of 25 games left to be revealed, including a new South Park game.
Batman? South Park? Spider-Man? A Zelda spin-off? This week's Shack Chat digs into the rough of licensed games to examine the diamonds that stand out.
Last fall’s animated RPG sequel will be hitting the Nintendo handheld this April.
Get the jump on those pesky sixth graders by choosing the best class for your overall play style.
Is The Fractured But Whole the best South Park game yet? Our review.
The animated RPG sequel is arriving soon.
Find out if your PC has what it takes to run with The Coon.
The Coon is looking to investigate a conspiracy.
A new pinball table inspired by Comedy Central's hit show, South Park, is on the way.