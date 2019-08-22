Tom Holland shares a first look at him as Nathan Drake in the Uncharted movie
The Uncharted movie is still underway, and starring actor Tom Holland just shared an image of one of his first appearances as Nathan Drake.
Sony's upcoming Uncharted movie hits another snag in production after director Dan Trachtenberg backs out of the project.
The OpenColorIO tool from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is now available as an open-source program.
Sanctions have also been levied against the operative and his employer, allowing seizure of assets in the US.
Go watch this unofficial short before Sony and Naughty Dog banish it into oblivion.
Love it or hate it, the Resident Evil film franchise doesn't look like it's about to end anytime soon. Writer/director Paul W.S. Anderson has announced that he'll begin drafting the sixth Resident Evil movie today, following his most recent project, February's volcano disaster movie Pompeii.
Sony Pictures has registered three domain names for BioShock movies, which could be a sign of gears moving or could simply be Sony holding onto some for safe-keeping.
Ubisoft's Rabbids are coming to the big screen, as Ubisoft and Sony have announced a partnership to develop the franchise into a feature-length film.
DICE's Battlefield: Bad Company series will be turned into an "hour-long action comedy" executive produced by John Eisendrath
Medal of Honor: Warfighter will release a DLC map pack in conjunction with the release of the film Zero Dark Thirty, with a portion of proceeds going towards its Project Honor charity.