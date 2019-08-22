New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

All Stories Tagged: Sony Pictures

Resident Evil movie director begins writing sixth movie script

Love it or hate it, the Resident Evil film franchise doesn't look like it's about to end anytime soon. Writer/director Paul W.S. Anderson has announced that he'll begin drafting the sixth Resident Evil movie today, following his most recent project, February's volcano disaster movie Pompeii.

Load More Stories
Load More Stories
Hello, Meet Lola