Until Dawn film adaptation in the works from director David F. Sandberg

The Until Dawn movie is being described as an 'R-rated love letter to the horror genre'.
Donovan Erskine
1

Yet another video game is set to get a film adaptation as an Until Dawn movie is in the works at Screen Gems. The movie is being directed by horror veteran David F. Sandberg, with Gary Dauberman writing the script.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news of an Until Dawn film being in the works earlier today. Based on the 2015 game by Supermassive Games, the Until Dawn movie has been confirmed to have an R-rating, and will focus on an ensemble cast. It’s unclear how close the movie will follow the story of the game, as the report states that a proper logline isn’t quite ready.

Samantha laying in a bath tub with her eyes closed, a masked killer watching her from the background.

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Until Dawn was published by Sony, who also owns production company Screen Gems. Director David F. Sandberg most recently directed two Shazam films for Warner Bros., but is commonly known for his work in the horror genre. Sandberg directed Lights Out and Annabelle: Creation before joining the superhero world. Until Dawn will reteam him with Gary Dauberman, who penned the script for Annabelle: Creation.

The Until Dawn marks the latest video game movie adaptation to join the fray. It also joins a growing list of PlayStation IP making their way to screens large and small, as last year saw the release of Twisted Metal, The Last of Us, and Gran Turismo.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

