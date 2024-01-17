Until Dawn film adaptation in the works from director David F. Sandberg The Until Dawn movie is being described as an 'R-rated love letter to the horror genre'.

Yet another video game is set to get a film adaptation as an Until Dawn movie is in the works at Screen Gems. The movie is being directed by horror veteran David F. Sandberg, with Gary Dauberman writing the script.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news of an Until Dawn film being in the works earlier today. Based on the 2015 game by Supermassive Games, the Until Dawn movie has been confirmed to have an R-rating, and will focus on an ensemble cast. It’s unclear how close the movie will follow the story of the game, as the report states that a proper logline isn’t quite ready.



Until Dawn was published by Sony, who also owns production company Screen Gems. Director David F. Sandberg most recently directed two Shazam films for Warner Bros., but is commonly known for his work in the horror genre. Sandberg directed Lights Out and Annabelle: Creation before joining the superhero world. Until Dawn will reteam him with Gary Dauberman, who penned the script for Annabelle: Creation.

The Until Dawn marks the latest video game movie adaptation to join the fray. It also joins a growing list of PlayStation IP making their way to screens large and small, as last year saw the release of Twisted Metal, The Last of Us, and Gran Turismo.