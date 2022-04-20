Ghostbusters VR will be a co-op ghost hunting adventure on Meta Quest 2 Meta Quest Labs is working with nDreams and Sony Pictures to create a co-op VR Ghostbusters game for the Meta Quest 2.

The Meta Quest Gaming Showcase had a whole bunch of new and upcoming game announcements and reveals for the Meta Quest 2 headset, but there was one surprise held for the end of the show. Those who aren’t afraid of no ghosts best get their virtual proton packs and spectrometers ready because nDreams, Sony Pictures, and Meta have announced Ghostbusters VR coming to the Quest 2.

Ghostbusters VR was held as a surprise announcement at the end of the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase livestream event on April 20, 2022. The game is being developed by nDreams, who were the folks behind Phantom: Covert Ops, and Sony Pictures Virtual Reality is publishing. It looks like players will partake in a solo or co-op ghost hunting adventure as they operate a new Ghostbusters chapter out of San Francisco. Players can go it alone or bring up to three friends along in 4-player co-op as they utilize ghostbusters tools to track down spectral mischief makers. You can see the trailer for the game just below.

The Meta Quest Gaming Showcase and nDreams didn’t have a release date or window for Ghostbusters VR today, but it will be first launching on the Meta Quest 2. It’s not the only Ghostbusters game coming out in the near future either. Earlier this year, Illfonic revealed Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, which is an asymmetrical PVP game in which players will play either as part of a Ghostbusters team or as the ghost itself. This is an entirely separate game from Ghostbusters VR, but yet another cool game for fans of the franchise to look forward to.

Players will be getting hands-on with iconic Ghostbusters gear such as spectrometers, proton packs, and more.

With no date at this time for Ghostbusters VR, stay tuned for further details here at Shacknews and check out the rest of the games and updates announced during the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase April 2022 event.