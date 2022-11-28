Starship Troopers: Extermination is a 12-player co-op FPS from the makers of Squad Offworld Industries wants players to do their part in the war on Bugs with Starship Troopers: Extermination.

Offworld Industries is giving players an exciting new way to sign up for service in the Starship Troopers universe. The studio responsible for hit multiplayer PVP FPS Squad revealed it is now working with Sony TriStar Pictures on a new co-op shooter in familiar territory: Starship Troopers: Extermination. The game was announced recently and will offer players the chance to fight against Arachnids in up to 12-player co-op battles.

Offworld Industries revealed Starship Troopers: Extermination with a new trailer for the game on November 28, 2022. Very few details were shown in the trailer, but it looks like it takes players back to the mountainous deserts of Planet P from the first film. That said, the Starship Troopers: Extermination Steam page also had a few details to share. For instance, the game will come out in early access in 2023 where it is expected to stay in active development for about a year before full release sometime in 2024.

Teamwork will be the name of the game if you want to keep your insides during Starship Troopers: Extermination's co-op combat.

Source: Offworld Industries

There are other details to glean from the Steam page as well. Players will reportedly choose between Assault, Defense, and Support classes and be able to customize their armor with various gear and abilities to build unique playstyles. Players will defend bases, gather resources, and, of course, gun down any Bug they see as they battle across five unique zones in a massive single map. They’ll also be able to build defenses and fortifications such as towers, bunkers, ammo stations, and walls to stave off the horde of varied Arachnids for as long as possible.

Starship Troopers: Extermination looks ambitious to say the least. The franchise hasn’t seen much licensed action in video games and certainly nothing notable. Meanwhile, games like Helldivers have tried to filled the void. Nonetheless, we’ll see what doing our part costs when Offworld Industries brings the game to early access in 2023.