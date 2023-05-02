Gran Turismo movie trailer puts a gamer behind the wheel Neil Blomkamp's Gran Turismo movie has released its first trailer.

Gran Turismo is next up in the long list of video games getting film adaptations. Based on the racing game series of the same name, Gran Turismo is directed by Neil Blomkamp and speeds into theaters this August. With its premiere just a few months away, Sony Pictures released the first Gran Turismo trailer, showcasing its unique story and cast.

The Gran Turismo trailer, which was shared on the Sony Pictures YouTube channel, follows the story of a young gamer obsessed with the Gran Turismo video game series. He is eventually invited to see how his skills translate to racing in the real world. We see him training to race under the tutelage of David Harbour, most known for his role as Hopper on Stranger Things. The film is inspired by a true story.

Gran Turismo stars Archie Madekwe as its protagonist, with Djimon Hounsou and Orlando Bloom rounding out its cast. The film is directed by Neil Blomkamp, the man behind District 9 and Chappie. It will be the latest Sony film adapted from one of its first-party video game franchises, with the most recent being the Tom Holland-starring Uncharted.

Gran Turismo is one of the most prominent racing franchises, with its latest installment, Gran Turismo 7, launching for PS5 just over a year ago. It will be interesting to see what references to the game are made in the film, and if there will be any crossover content.

Gran Turismo hits theaters on August 11, 2023. As the next major video game adaptation, the film hopes to emulate just a fraction of The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s success, as the Universal Pictures and Nintendo collaboration just joined the coveted $1 billion club.