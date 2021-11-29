AMC and Sony offering Spider-Man NFTs to buyers of No Way Home tickets Early ticket buyers for the new Spider-Man movie can score some 'eco-friendly' NFTs from AMC and Sony.

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated movies of the remainder of the year. With villains like Green Goblin, Doc Ock, and several other Spidey villains set to return, a lot of excitement is generating around the latest installment in the web-slinging series. Tickets went on sale today, and some fans will have the opportunity to take home a neat bonus as AMC and Sony are offering free NFTs to those who buy tickets for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

AMC announced its free Spider-Man NFTs in a post to its Twitter account before tickets went on sale on November 28, 2021. According to AMC CEO Adam Aron, these NFTs will be available to the first 86,000 people that purchase tickets to Spider-Man: No Way Home at an AMC theater. He goes on to state that there are “more than 100 unique Spider-Man NFTs” included in the offer. Those who qualify for a free Spider-Man NFT will be contacted by email with instructions on how to redeem their prize, which must be done by March 1, 2022.

Get ready Spidey-Fans! #SpiderManNoWayHome tickets will be going on sale on Spider-Monday, November 29th at 12:01am EST! Swing in and grab #AMCTheatres first Eco-Friendly NFT! pic.twitter.com/ckkUK0gTIX — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) November 28, 2021

It’s also interesting to note that AMC is promoting its Spider-Man NFTs as being “eco-friendly,” as environmental concerns have been one of the biggest criticisms against the digital collectibles. AMC theaters has been strongly intertwined with the world of crypto this year, with CEO Adam Aron stating back in October that the company could potentially start issuing cryptocurrency.

AMC theaters offering free NFTs for buyers of tickets to see Spider-Man: No Way Home is just the latest instance of bigger companies using the digital collectibles as add-on bonuses. The NFL recently introduced free NFTs with the purchase of tickets to see select games throughout the remainder of the 2021 season. For more on how the entertainment world continues to adopt NFTs, stick with Shacknews.