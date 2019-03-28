New Sonic Prime 3D animated series confirmed by Netflix for 2022
Following a deleted announcement in 2020, Netflix and Sega have now reconfirmed that Sonic Prime is a new 3D animated series that will be streaming in 2022.
"Haunted Castle" is the latest song to be shown off from the upcoming Team Sonic Racing, after several other songs from the game made their way to YouTube in the past.
SEGA hit the Discovery Stage at the SXSW Gaming Expo 2019 and revealed a multi-part animated feature called Team Sonic Racing Overdrive.
Starting off the fully packed SXSW 2019 Gaming Expo panel, the SEGA team revealed the customization trailer for Team Sonic Racing.
A leaked style guide for the upcoming Sonic movie gives players a new glimpse at the blue speedster and some unexpected details concerning the hedgehog's personality.
SEGA is working with JAKKS Pacific for a new set of Sonic the Hedgehog toys, and they look pretty good.
Now we finally know who Eggman aka Dr. Robotnik will be racing with in Team Sonic Racing.
Team Sonic Racing's new Ocean View music and map channels nostalgic vibes.
There's a handful of ways to assist your teammates and wreck your opponents.
The new team racer will launch on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.