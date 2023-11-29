Sega says Sonic Superstars had a weaker start but can still reach Frontiers sales Sega Sammy President and CEO Haruki Satomi claims the Sega series sells the most over the holiday season and may catch up in December.

Of all of the high-profile games coming out in 2023, Sonic Superstars had one of the least enviable positions, coming out right beside Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Sega recently admitted that Superstars fell short of its expectations around launch, but it still has hope for the game to succeed this holiday. In fact, Sega Sammy claimed that December is when Sonic sells best.

Sega Sammy President and CEO Haruki Satomi addressed the matter of Sonic Superstars sales in the company’s recent Q2 2024 financial reporting. On page 33 of the release, Satomi admits that Sonic Superstars sold lower than anticipated around the time of its release and the company has adjusted its forecasts for that.

Sonic Superstars was released in October, which is a slightly weaker start than we had anticipated, but in reality, when Sonic IP sells the most is mainly November to December, and more than 90% of this title’s marketing cost will be spent in the Thanksgiving and holiday season from November onwards. Although in the financial results announced today, we are forecasting this title’s sales slightly weaker with the view of the status of start mentioned above, we plan to continue our marketing efforts to sell on the same level as Sonic Frontiers.

Sonic Superstars is a decent game, but its multiplayer wasn't a winning feature and the game had the misfortune of launching right next to Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Source: Sega

Sonic Superstars was in no way a bad game. On the contrary, it was a very good return to 2D-style platforming for the blue blur. We loved the game’s levels, music, and Chaos Emerald powers in our Shacknews review. However, its multiplayer features dragged the experience down a bit. Add to the situation that it released literally three days apart from the impeccable and practically flawless Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and it’s less of a wonder that Sonic Superstars may have underperformed.

Nonetheless, Sega Sammy seems confident that Sonic Superstars can find its footing and speed ahead in the holiday season. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for further updates.