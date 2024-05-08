New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Sonic Rumble is 32-person battle royale game coming to mobile devices this winter

Sonic Rumble will feature obstacle course levels similar to Fall Guys.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
SEGA
1

Sega has announced Sonic Rumble, a new battle royale party game that sees Sonic and friends racing through a variety of obstacle course stages. It features 32-player lobbies, character customization, and is targeting a release on iOS and Android devices this Winter.

Sega provided the first look at Sonic Rumble in a new trailer. We see the likes of Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Shadow, and others as they navigate various courses. The gameplay trailer shows off several of the game’s stages and obstacles, which includes robotic enemies and the iconic golden rings.

Players will be able to customize their Sonic characters with cosmetic items that they purchase with rings. In the trailer, we can see Sonic and Shadow wearing pirate outfits.

Sonic Rumble is set for release on mobile devices this winter. Fans can register now for the Closed Beta, which is scheduled to take place between May 24-26. To keep up with everything happening in the Sonic universe, Shacknews has you covered.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola