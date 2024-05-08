Sonic Rumble is 32-person battle royale game coming to mobile devices this winter Sonic Rumble will feature obstacle course levels similar to Fall Guys.

Sega has announced Sonic Rumble, a new battle royale party game that sees Sonic and friends racing through a variety of obstacle course stages. It features 32-player lobbies, character customization, and is targeting a release on iOS and Android devices this Winter.

Sega provided the first look at Sonic Rumble in a new trailer. We see the likes of Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Shadow, and others as they navigate various courses. The gameplay trailer shows off several of the game’s stages and obstacles, which includes robotic enemies and the iconic golden rings.

Players will be able to customize their Sonic characters with cosmetic items that they purchase with rings. In the trailer, we can see Sonic and Shadow wearing pirate outfits.

Sonic Rumble is set for release on mobile devices this winter. Fans can register now for the Closed Beta, which is scheduled to take place between May 24-26.