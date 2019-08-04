SNK President has 10-year plan including RPG & action revamps on games like Fatal Fury
Kenji Matsubara said he'd like to bring old and new IPs up to AAA-level quality, including expanding franchises like Fatal Fury into new genres.
Samurai Shodown will see its roster expand significantly, with a second season of DLC announced at EVO 2019.
The next batch of DLC characters for SoulCalibur 6 is in the works and will include a special guest from SNK's Samurai Shodown franchise.
One of longest operating arcade and home console game makers takes a long reflective look at its rich and storied history.
SNK and friends take their own unique twist on the Mini console craze with mixed results.
