Billy Kane revealed for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves The fallen Geese Howard's iconic henchman comes swinging his staff once more in his City of the Wolves Roster reveal.

As the roster for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves continues to fill out, we’ve got another returning character reveal this week. This time, it’s Geese Howard’s main former henchman, “The Emperor’s Right-Hand Man,” Billy Kane joining the lineup. He’s dropped his iconic UK bandana, but brings his chain staff and fire-slinging abilities back to play along with a few more tricks.

SNK revealed Billy Kane for the Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves roster in a new trailer posted this week. Billy’s new look is an interesting one, very different from the bandana-wearing ruffian style he’s espoused since his debut in the original Fatal Fury. It’s not bad, though, and his fighting style looks better than ever (as long as he doesn’t have some serious whiff punish risks on hit that have plagued him, particularly in The King of Fighters XV). We’re fans of the move that looks like he extends his pole outward for a long-range strike and then yanks enemies towards Kane to continue the combo.

Billy Kane marks the second character announced for City of the Wolves in short order. At EVO 2024, SNK reintroduced fans to Kevin Rian: A brawling cop that appeared in Garou: Mark of the Wolves where he was widely considered to be top-tier. Billy Kane has been mid to bottom-tier character in Fatal Fury and King of Fighters titles for a pretty long time thanks to the fact that he’s got strange hit and hurt boxes and is sometimes punishable even if he hits his moves, but SNK seems to be going all out on all fronts with this game, so we’re optimistic to see a bit more balance between the fighters and maybe even some opportunities for Kane to finally shine instead of getting shellacked.

With Billy Kane joining the Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves roster, be sure to check out our guide of all the characters revealed so far, as well as further City of the Wolves coverage as news and updates drop. The game is coming to PC and consoles sometime in early 2025.