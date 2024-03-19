Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves full character roster Want to see all of the characters confirmed so far for SNK's latest Fatal Fury? Check out our guide of all main and DLC characters here.

SNK’s Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves is a return to one-on-one fist-fighting for the game developer, following on the strong success of The King of Fighters 15. A direct follow-up to the legendary Garou: Mark of the Wolves, City of the Wolves utilizes Garou’s classic T.O.P. (Tactical Offensive Point) system alongside the new REV system, allowing players to power up their favorite characters in a variety of ways and launch incredible new offensive and defensive tactics with them. What might be just as important, however, are the characters. If you want to know who’s coming to Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, whether it be the main roster or DLC, we have them all gathered here.

This article will be updated as new characters are announced. Last updated on March 19, 2024 @ 5:10 p.m. PT

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves full character roster

Here are all of the characters appearing in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, as shared by SNK so far:

Terry Bogard

Terry Bogard is the longtime protogonist of the Fatal Fury series.

Terry returns in his older state as the veteran secondary protagonist of the Fatal Fury series, bowing out only second to Rock Howard, who is the star of Garou: Mark of the Wolves.

Hotaru Futaba

Hotaru Futaba is the younger sister of fellow Garou favorite Gato, and uses spirit energy to fight.

A peaceful soul, Hotaru only fights when she has to, but she is capable of imbuing spirit energy into her attacks to rock her opponents' very souls.

Rock Howard

Rock Howard is Terry's adopted son and the son of former Fatal Fury antogonist Geese Howard.

The actual son of Geese Howard, taken in by Terry Bogard after his passing, Rock has a strong offense composed of a mix his father's martial arts andTerry Bogard's as well.

Preecha

Preecha is a newcomer to Fatal Fury that uses kickboxing and tornado moves similar to Joe Higashi

Preecha is a mysterious newcomer to Fatal Fury, but has some familiarities. Her fighting style is kickboxing, and she can wield the very wind in her strikes, much like Muay Thai champion

Tizoc/Griffon Mask (But not King of Dinosaurs. Don’t call him that)

Tizoc is a masked wrestler and a favorite of Mexico where he is a star.

Tizoc is a champion superstar wrestler from Mexico. Donning his trademark griffon mask, he brings the gift and pageantry of muscle-bound grappling to the rest of the Fatal Fury cast.

That covers the entirety of the Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves cast as we know it. Stay tuned for more updates on the game such as further character reveals and DLC announcements. You can also check out our gameplay preview to see how the new REV system and other mechanics work in the new Fatal Fury.